Multi-beam antenna undergoes US trials

JetWave broadband SATCOM finds a use in defence
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
UK-based satellite antenna company Isotropic Systems and US-based SES Government Solutions announced on 3 June that they have successfully completed the first of two milestone next-generation antenna trials for the USAF and US Army.
Via the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet programme, the air force and army are evaluating the ability of an optical beamforming antenna from Isotropic Systems, with a view to enabling frontline armed forces to access high-speed, real-time data simultaneously over multiple commercial and military satellites.
Phase one trials, undertaken in the UK at the Harwell Science, Technology and Innovation Campus near Oxford, have been completed successfully and the rest of the trials will be completed by the end of 2021, followed by the launch of the optical multi-beam antenna in 2022.
