Digital Battlespace
Multi-beam antenna programme gains funding boost
UK-based Isotropic Systems has secured more than £29 million ($40 million) in funding to accelerate growth and development of its multi-beam antenna ahead of a phase one launch in 2022.
The oversubscribed funding round included funding support from the UK government, global strategic investors and venture capital firms. SES and ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Army assessment puts Fire Weaver in the spotlight
Sensor-to-shooter system enhances situational awareness and delivers the ability to maximise available combat power in GPS-denied environments.
-
WASP improves high-resolution situational awareness
The Wide Area Surveillance Payload is designed to operate with tactical UAVs and crewed aircraft for persistent wide-area surveillance.
-
Abaco wins competitive tender for EW analysis system
VP430 to be installed in counter-fire target acquisition radar upgrade.
-
France orders more O-NYX goggles
NVG offers improved FOV and greater user comfort, manufacturer Thales claims.
-
Advanced Hawkeye to include Leonardo HF radio
Single-sideband SRT-400 radio will equip 24 E-2D aircraft for USN.
-
Systematic releases SitaWare Frontline 3.0
New combat C2 system includes features to improve situational awareness for commanders.