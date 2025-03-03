To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ireland begins work on buying fighter jets and doubling the naval fleet

3rd March 2025 - 10:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

KAI’s FA-50 would be an option for a possible Irish fighter squadron. (Photo: RoKAF)

Since the release of Ireland’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report two years ago there have been whisperings about the potential of Ireland buying fighter jets, one of the most ambitious recommendations. The prospect has now inched closer.

Ireland’s Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minster) and Defence Minister Simon Harris has instructed “groundwork” to begin on the possibility of buying fighter aircraft and doubling the size of the naval fleet.

The CoDF outlined three possible paths forward for the Irish Defence Force, Level of Ambition (LoA) 1 or the status quo, LoA 2 which would be substantial growth, and LoA 3 which includes a squadron of fighter aircraft and doubling of capability.

The new government formed earlier this year and the previous government, which was largely of the same make-up, committed to LoA 2. The new government noted the need to move

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

