Indian defence budget focuses on technology at home

NZ gives gloomy assessment of defence environment
Strategic competition and climate change were highlighted as the primary security threats for New Zealand in a recently issued report.
In a move to encourage local manufacturing to enhance modernisation and infrastructure development, India’s planned annual defence budget (April 2022 till March 2023) has allotted a target of 68% of capital procurement to domestic industry.
This figure is up from 58% in last year’s budget. However, most of this goes to state-run companies, leaving private businesses out in the cold to a large extent.
Announced on 1 February, the 2022 defence outlay of INR5.25166 trillion ($70.4 billion) represents a 4.4% nominal increase over last year’s final expenditure.
Interestingly, India’s 2021-22 planned budget increased by 4.2% throughout the fiscal year, which
The Latvian Minister of Defence has stressed the need to raise the military budget amid ongoing Russian aggression.
The US GAO has released a report pointing out that the MDA's cost estimates for systems that detect, track and defeat missiles are incomplete.
The Polish MoD has introduced organisational reforms as it strives to make defence procurement processes smoother — but without broader political consensus, attempts at reform could fall flat.
World Defense Show in Riyadh from 6-9 March will catalyse partnerships between international companies and the national defence ecosystem
In the space of a month, North Korea fired more missiles in January than it did in all of 2021.