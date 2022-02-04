To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian defence budget focuses on technology at home

4th February 2022 - 02:48 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Neelam Mathews in Christchurch and Delhi

This picture shows the fifth Kalvari-class submarine, the future INS Vagir, which started its sea trials on 1 February. (Indian Navy)

India's new defence budget sees slow but steady growth for the coming year, despite the tensions it is experiencing with China and Pakistan.

In a move to encourage local manufacturing to enhance modernisation and infrastructure development, India’s planned annual defence budget (April 2022 till March 2023) has allotted a target of 68% of capital procurement to domestic industry.

This figure is up from 58% in last year’s budget. However, most of this goes to state-run companies, leaving private businesses out in the cold to a large extent.

Announced on 1 February, the 2022 defence outlay of INR5.25166 trillion ($70.4 billion) represents a 4.4% nominal increase over last year’s final expenditure. 

Interestingly, India’s 2021-22 planned budget increased by 4.2% throughout the fiscal year, which

