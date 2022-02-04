Indian defence budget focuses on technology at home

In a move to encourage local manufacturing to enhance modernisation and infrastructure development, India’s planned annual defence budget (April 2022 till March 2023) has allotted a target of 68% of capital procurement to domestic industry.

This figure is up from 58% in last year’s budget. However, most of this goes to state-run companies, leaving private businesses out in the cold to a large extent.

Announced on 1 February, the 2022 defence outlay of INR5.25166 trillion ($70.4 billion) represents a 4.4% nominal increase over last year’s final expenditure.

Interestingly, India’s 2021-22 planned budget increased by 4.2% throughout the fiscal year, which