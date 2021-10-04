India disbands unwieldy OFB

India’s MoD dissolved all 41 Ordnance Factories Board (OFB) entities on 1 October, transferring employees, management, control, operations and maintenance to seven new wholly-owned government companies.

The majority of the OFB’s 76,000 employees declared it a ‘black day’, but it yielded little response from the government. According to documents viewed by Shephard, the seven new companies were formed in mid-August.

The OFB currently has an order book worth around $10 billion, and these have been renegotiated as contracts with the new companies.

As the economy limps back to pre-COVID times, the timing of the decision is perfect for India …