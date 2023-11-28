I/ITSEC 2023: FY 2024 budget should not be approved this year, claim US lawmakers
The Pentagon could have to wait until 2024 to make progress on a number of acquisition and development programmes, many of which have been operating under continuing resolutions (CRs), as US congressmen speaking at I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida, that they did not expect FY 2024 budget to be approved before the end of the current calendar year.
‘I believe there will be, as you can tell, a lot of debate over the budget’, Republican representative Matt Gaetz (Florida) stressed. ‘We are literally working on it.’
The overall national defence budget request comprises $886.3 billion, with $842 billion being allocated to the DoD. It will cover investments in key defence areas to enable the department to meet critical current and future challenges.
Related Articles
Why delays in approving the FY2024 budget can widen the gap between Chinese and US capabilities
AUSA 2023 - US Army seeks additional funds to supply ammunition to Israel
US government seeks an additional US$55 billion to support Israel and Ukraine
US Air Force strategic programmes to be affected by budgetary uncertainty
The Biden Administration has requested a supplemental $40 billion to address critical needs for emergency funding for the Pentagon, partners and allies.
Without mentioning specific initiatives and areas, Gaetz noted that he expected to ‘see reductions at the end of this budget negotiation’.
Other congressmen speaking at the training and simulation event pointed out that the approval process could require a longer discussion to clarify all of the issues involving the Biden administration's request.
‘I think we have to get serious about budget, about what can be done,’ remarked Democratic representative Bobby Scott (Virginia).
Republican representative Jack Bergman (Michigan) noted: ‘In order to exercise the fiscal responsibility, you actually really need to know where the money is going today.’
The 2024 fiscal year started on 1 October 2023. Since then, the government has been forced to work under short-term funding. While CRs enable the government to continue operating until the spending bill has been ratified, they preclude the services from starting new multi-year procurements that accelerate production for ongoing efforts.
Under this scenario, the delays in approving the defence budget can affect several projects and initiatives across the DoD and create a wider gap between Chinese and US military capabilities.
In November, Frank Kendall III, secretary of the US Air Force, warned that the financial unpredictability could impact the schedule of the B-21 long-range stealth bomber aircraft, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) and the Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management (C3BM).
It could also affect shipbuilding production, acquisition of ammunition and naval systems, in addition to preventing the start of production of Virginia-class submarines and the award of a second contract for the Columbia-class submarine programme.
Moreover, CRs can delay the ability to get critical munitions for the US military and its allies and partners, which would impact the supply of Tomahawk missiles, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and Mk-48 torpedoes.
Shephard's I/ITSEC 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from I/ITSEC 2023 | View all news
-
I/ITSEC 2023: Collins Aerospace introduces Arcus TM training image generator
Collins latest solution has combined the company’s rendering and processing tools with gaming technology for aircrew training.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: US Navy considers purchase of Vrgineers carbon fibre MR headset for V-22 pilots
The new Vrgineers carbon fibre XTAL 3 CAVU mixed-reality headset will attempt to address calculation bottlenecks via high-performance graphical chip and AI ahead of launch in 2024.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: 4GD smart targets to receive ChatGPT enhancement
The integration of ChatGPT to 4GD's SimStriker could lead to the introduction of dynamic conversational capabilities, enabling realistic interactions with trainee soldiers in diverse training scenarios.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: Combined and joint exercises – when is bigger better?
Why armed forces need to focus on the challenges associated with conducting military exercises at different levels and domains, by focusing on interoperability, as well as joint and combined operations.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: Climate change – how military training will need to adapt
How climate change poses various challenges and risks to defence training, readiness and infrastructure.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: How VR and AR are reshaping the training capabilities for the Pentagon
DoD’s branches and agencies have been working on multiple programmes in the growing realm of VR and AR to develop advanced systems that can recreate the complexities of a changing battlespace.