How small businesses will support US defence programmes
The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the Pentagon's supply chain and has pushed the US toward betting on small companies to ensure the smooth progress of major acquisition and development programmes.
Small firms make up 73% of companies in the defence industrial base (DIB) according to the DoD. In 2022, small enterprises were awarded over 25% of all Pentagon prime contracts.
Speaking to Shephard, Gregory Sanders, deputy director and fellow with the Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group at the US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explained that ‘small businesses are
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
North Korea shows off multiple ICBMs in parade
The biggest revelation in North Korea's latest parade was the supposed existence of a new solid-fuelled ICBM.
-
US shoots down Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic, debris recovered
The US shot down a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon and initiated efforts to recover the debris from the Atlantic Ocean. Analysis of the debris could inform US export control measures and provide insight into China's supply chain.
-
Why China's surveillance balloon is more intriguing than alarming
While capturing headlines, the intelligence-collection capabilities of the Chinese balloon currently floating over the US are likely limited.
-
Boeing remains prime on US Minuteman ICBM guidance system
Boeing will continue to to maintain readiness and accuracy of the Minuteman nuclear missile's guidance system for the US Air Force.
-
Airbus to define next generation of European military helicopters
Airbus Helicopters has been selected to coordinate a European R&D programme looking at military rotorcraft operational needs post-2030, and is also leading on a study for a defence collaborative cloud.
-
Airbus enhances Belgian communications with satellite technology
The Belgian Ministry of Defence has contracted Airbus to provide satellite communications services for 15 years.