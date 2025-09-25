How Canada plans to “seize” the opportunity to increase investments in defence

Canada has ambitious plans to modernise its military arsenal in line with NATO requests for more investment in defence from member states. The country intends to grow its expenditure and accelerate the acquisition of new capabilities as well as the upgrading of in-service assets.

“We are seizing the opportunity that has been provided to us by Canadians and the Canadian government for focused investments to expand our readiness,” Maj Gen Robert Ritchie, director of staff of the Strategic Joint Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), announced in a recent session in the Committee on National Defence (NDDN) of the