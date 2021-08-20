HII completes Alion Science and Technology acquisition

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Photo: HII.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) first announced the $1.65 billion cash acquisition plans in July.

HII has completed its acquisition of Virginia technology solutions provider Alion Science and Technology from Veritas Capital.

On 6 July, Shephard reported HII had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments.

HII executive vice president and president of HII’s Technical Solutions division, Andy Green, said: ‘Alion greatly expands our ability to provide leading-edge solutions to the nation’s most complex national security challenges,’

Green added Alion was a ‘perfect complement’ to HII’s existing capabilities in ‘technology-driven’ defence and federal solutions.

HII said Alion ‘provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber and data analytics and other next-generation technology-based solutions to the global defence marketplace.

Commenting on HII’s Q2 2021 results earlier this Month, HII President and CEO Mike Petters said the acquisition of Alion offered ‘significant growth potential’ and investment in ‘capabilities that are critical to national security’, saying it added value for HII stakeholders.

Alion’s existing customers include the US DoD, intelligence community customers and the USN, representing about one-third of current annual revenue. The company has experience supporting the USN’s Unmanned Undersea Vehicle efforts.