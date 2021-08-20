HII completes Alion Science and Technology acquisition

DoD chooses partner for bulk fuel movement
DoD says M/V Empire State will help to meet its global petroleum transport requirements.
HII has completed its acquisition of Virginia technology solutions provider Alion Science and Technology from Veritas Capital.
On 6 July, Shephard reported HII had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments.
HII executive vice president and president of HII’s Technical Solutions division, Andy Green, said: ‘Alion greatly expands our ability to provide leading-edge solutions to the nation’s most complex national security challenges,’
Green added Alion was a ‘perfect complement’ to HII’s existing capabilities in ‘technology-driven’ defence and federal solutions.
HII said Alion ‘provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber and data analytics and other next-generation technology-based solutions to the global defence marketplace.
Commenting on HII’s Q2 2021 results earlier this Month, HII President and CEO Mike Petters said the acquisition of Alion offered ‘significant growth potential’ and investment in ‘capabilities that are critical to national security’, saying it added value for HII stakeholders.
Alion’s existing customers include the US DoD, intelligence community customers and the USN, representing about one-third of current annual revenue. The company has experience supporting the USN’s Unmanned Undersea Vehicle efforts.
DoD says M/V Empire State will help to meet its global petroleum transport requirements.
Sales growth from military customers was offset by a slump in demand from commercial aviation.
Welcome to Episode 33 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
Developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) with the help of Raytheon, the Flexible Distributed Radar Array (FlexDAR) system is said to offer improvements in detection, tracking and electronic protection.
Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.
The world has been shocked by the US and allies departing Afghanistan with their tails between their legs. The abandonment is symptomatic of serious problems within the US defence establishment.