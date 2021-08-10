HII awarded $273 million USN maintenance contract

Under the maintenance contract, HII will continue to support USN fleet ships, including aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships. (Photo: HII.)

HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has obtained a five-year contract worth $273 million to support USN aircraft carrier and West Coast surface ship engineering maintenance teams.

HII stated that it will also support ‘other’ USN maintenance, material and readiness programmes.

Under the contract, HII will support maintenance and planning of overhauls and repairs to equipment and systems, including hulls, aviation equipment, C4I capabilities and combat support systems.

Garry Schwartz, HII Defense and Federal Solutions business group president of technical solutions, said: ‘Continuous modernisation and sustainment of our nation’s fleet is essential to our national security.'

Work under the contract will be conducted in the US and internationally during deployments.

HII said the programme would follow a ‘find, fix and train’ model where assessments, maintenance and training ‘enhance sailor self-sufficiency’ and maintenance capabilities.

Last week in its Q2 2021 results, HII reported revenues of $2.2 billion, up 10.1% on the same period of 2020. The company said strong performance on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, submarine and aircraft carrier programmes bolstered its finances.