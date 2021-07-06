Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Alion Science and Technology

Dozens of Drone Guards are Asia-bound
Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion Science and Technology for $1.65billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments.
Alion is a high value-added, technology-driven solutions provider for the global defence marketplace.
The transaction represents an enterprise value-to-expected 2022 adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 12.2x.
EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation and is a metric used to evaluate a company’s operating performance.
Alion provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber, data analytics and other next-generation technology-based solutions.
Existing customers include the US DoD, intelligence community customers and the USN, which represents about one-third of current annual revenue.
Alion is poised for continued strong growth with over $3billion in backlog today, more than $5billion in estimated contract value and a robust opportunity pipeline.
This acquisition will enhance HII’s technical capabilities and positions the company in high-growth mission-critical security solutions, such as C5ISR, advanced military training and simulation, artificial intelligence, big data and electronic warfare.
Given the latest delay to a key programme, how much confidence should there be in the underequipped British Army achieving key vehicle procurement ambitions laid out in the recent Integrated Review?
Progress in nanomaterial technologies could help militaries to counter directed-energy weapons, as the latest research finds new applications for defence.
The Co-operative Strike Weapons Technology Demonstrator seeks to improve the performance of current missiles and upgrade their software to allow them to work together.
FMS contract focuses on a miniature receiver for precise position, navigation and timing as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing.