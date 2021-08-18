HCB test points the way to JADC2

High Capacity Backbone-enabled gateway solutions are designed to provide high-speed, secure, open and platform-agnostic communications capabilities to help the DoD implement JADC2. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.

Northrop Grumman announced on 17 August that it has successfully integrated and demonstrated a new High Capacity Backbone (HCB) capability from L3Harris with a Northrop Grumman platform-agnostic gateway system.

A live over-the-air test of next-generation HCB gateway capabilities featured an L3Harris HCB system using AESA apertures supporting 600Mbps.

The planned ultimate outcome is ‘data flow 300 times faster than the speeds previously available’, Northrop Grumman claimed, which would help to unlock the advanced open network architecture required by the DoD Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme.

By gathering information from multiple platforms using beyond line-of-sight, line-of-sight voice and data networks—including 5th generation networks—Northrop Grumman hopes its HCB-enabled gateway systems will significantly enhance situational awareness in JADC2 environments.