PREMIUM: Tussle for cyber advantage leaves no clear winner

Save this for later

Vulnerabilities are multiplying for the US, even as it makes progress on an ambitious all-domain programme for information sharing

The US armed services, related agencies and allied nations require joint information-sharing capabilities, to help make sense of the unprecedented, barely manageable volumes of data being generated in the cluttered modern operating environment.

USAF Gen John Hyten, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected in December 2020 to ...