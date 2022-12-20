To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hanwha secures stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

20th December 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Hanwha has confirmed its purchase of a major stake in DSME. (Photo: DSME)

Hanwha’s purchase of DSME caps off a year of success for the South Korean giant, which has gained ground in key international markets.

Hanwha Group has taken control of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), acquiring a 49.3% stake in the company.

The deal worth around $1.5 billion was announced on 16 December and followed a September signing of a conditional MoU for Hanwha to take a controlling stake in the shipbuilder.

DSME has contracts worth $28.8 billion on its order books over the next four years, much of them relating to vessels for the Republic of Korea Navy.

Related Articles

Hanwha Group is set to expand into naval shipbuilding

DSME produces submarines, warships, and auxiliaries for military customers.

The Hanwha takeover will see the Korea Development Bank’s stake in DSME reduced to 28.2%. The bank had been DSME’s main creditor and largest shareholder.

Shares are being acquired by six subsidiaries of Hanwha, with Hanwha Aerospace stumping almost half of the purchase price.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us