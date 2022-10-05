Hanwha Group is set to expand into naval shipbuilding
Hanwha Group of South Korea announced on 26 September that it had signed a conditional MoU to take a managerial controlling stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
This was a preliminary agreement to secure a 49.3% stake – worth some KRW2 trillion ($1.4 billion) – in the debt-ridden South Korean shipbuilder.
However, the agreement requires that no other competitive bidder better Hanwha’s offer before a deadline of 17 October.
In 2021, the ailing DSME suffered operating losses amounting to KRW1.7 trillion, and nearly KRW600 billion in the first half of this year. A 51-day strike by DSME subcontracted
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Russia poised to increase defence spending
Russia is set to significantly increase its expenditure on defence and national security according to a draft 2023 to 2025 budget.
-
Acquisition brings ECA Group and iXblue under one roof
Groupe Gorgé says the combination of ECA Group and iXblue will create a ‘high-tech industrial champion’ for naval robotics and navigation systems.
-
Honeywell gains contract to sustain radiation-hardened military microelectronics
Honeywell receives radiation-hardening support contract for microelectronics.
-
Silent Sentinel to supply long-range thermal cameras for Swedish live fire test sites
Silent Sentinel will provide its Jaegar platforms with an advanced cold-starter kit for Sweden.