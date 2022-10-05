Hanwha Group is set to expand into naval shipbuilding

Hanwha Group of South Korea announced on 26 September that it had signed a conditional MoU to take a managerial controlling stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

This was a preliminary agreement to secure a 49.3% stake – worth some KRW2 trillion ($1.4 billion) – in the debt-ridden South Korean shipbuilder.

However, the agreement requires that no other competitive bidder better Hanwha’s offer before a deadline of 17 October.

In 2021, the ailing DSME suffered operating losses amounting to KRW1.7 trillion, and nearly KRW600 billion in the first half of this year. A 51-day strike by DSME subcontracted