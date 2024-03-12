Haiti crisis forces Caribbean militaries to prepare for intervention

Caribbean militaries have been preparing for the potential fallout from the crisis in Haiti where gangs have taken control of most of capital Port-au-Prince with preparations including the potential for a multinational force to be deployed to the country.

Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, minister of defence for neighbouring Dominican Republic (DR), spent three days in early March visiting the country’s lengthy border with Haiti and announced that additional troops and equipment would be sent to the border, without adding any further details.

The US has continued to donate equipment to the DR military to support capacity building. In late February, the DR Air Force received a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft. US Southern Command told Shephard that “later this year”, the DR Navy would receive another Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV) manufactured by US shipyard Metal Shark. The shipyard has been building a fleet of NCPVs for Washington’s Caribbean allies to improve maritime security in the region. The DR Navy received its first NCPV, named Betelgeuse, in 2020.

The DR Air Force has been assembling a fleet of 10 Flying Legends TP-75 Dulus light aircraft, some of which will fly patrol operations along the border with Haiti. The Dulus project was a milestone for the country marking the first time the DR military had assembled aircraft. The Dulus was designed and manufactured by Italian company Flying Legend and modelled after Brazilian company Embraer’s Tucano. In December, the service received the first two Dulus.

Other regional armed forces have similarly been ramping up patrol operations. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) will establish a “southern Bahamas blockade” to prevent the potential arrival of any of the 3,500–4,000 Haitian prisoners who escaped Haitian prisons in early March. The RBDF will comprise “six surface vessels, one aircraft and 120 highly trained RBDF personnel”, the service announced.

A timeline for the deployment of a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, authorised by the United Nations Security Council last October, has yet to be announced. Several governments have announced their willingness to send troops with Kenya taking a leading role.

On 9 March, the US State Department reported that during a phone call between Kenyan President William Ruto and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they addressed their “unwavering commitment to the deployment of a MSS mission to support the Haitian National Police”.

Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Lovell, military advisor to the chief of staff in Barbados, said the Barbados Defence Force was “engaged in pre-mission training” for an eventual deployment to Haiti. Similarly, in remarks to local media, Bahamas national security minister Wayne Munro said Nassau had committed “150 troops, in rotations of 50, [and] the offshore patrol ships HMBS Bahamas and Nassau”.

The US and Brazil co-hosted a side meeting about the MSS during Brazil’s G20 Foreign Minister summit this past February.

“Benin, Canada, France, Germany, Jamaica and Spain announced financial, personnel and in-kind commitments to the mission,” the US State Department confirmed.