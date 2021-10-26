Greek procurement surge shows no sign of abating

Having ordered new combat aircraft and frigates from France this year, Greece aims to negotiate the procurement of additional multi-role fighters and extra surface naval assets by 2025.

This at least is the stated policy of Greek defence minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos. Referring to the rearmament programme for 2020-2025, he said in parliament on 7 October that up to 48 new multi-role fighters are planned to be taken on strength by the Hellenic Air Force while the Hellenic Navy should maintain a fleet of 12-13 warships.

Rafale accounts for half of the 48 aircraft in the procurement plan; 18 were ordered …