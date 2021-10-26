To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greek procurement surge shows no sign of abating

26th October 2021 - 13:15 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Elli-class frigates Aigaion (F460) and Kanaris (F464). (Photo: Hellenic Navy)

More fighter aircraft and naval vessels are in the offing for Greece as part of its 2020-2025 procurement programme – but the latter is a more complex issue than the former.

Having ordered new combat aircraft and frigates from France this year, Greece aims to negotiate the procurement of additional multi-role fighters and extra surface naval assets by 2025.

This at least is the stated policy of Greek defence minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos. Referring to the rearmament programme for 2020-2025, he said in parliament on 7 October that up to 48 new multi-role fighters are planned to be taken on strength by the Hellenic Air Force while the Hellenic Navy should maintain a fleet of 12-13 warships.

Rafale accounts for half of the 48 aircraft in the procurement plan; 18 were ordered …

