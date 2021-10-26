Greek procurement surge shows no sign of abating

New composite ExoProtect passes ballistic resistance testing
ExoTechnologies developed a sustainable composite from DUNA tested bulletproof material
Having ordered new combat aircraft and frigates from France this year, Greece aims to negotiate the procurement of additional multi-role fighters and extra surface naval assets by 2025.
This at least is the stated policy of Greek defence minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos. Referring to the rearmament programme for 2020-2025, he said in parliament on 7 October that up to 48 new multi-role fighters are planned to be taken on strength by the Hellenic Air Force while the Hellenic Navy should maintain a fleet of 12-13 warships.
Rafale accounts for half of the 48 aircraft in the procurement plan; 18 were ordered …
Nine-month financials reflect ‘high activity level in the defence business’ for Saab.
NATO secretary general announced the launch of two NATO initiatives on 22 October, the Innovation Fund and DIANA.
Latest flight campaign reflects DoD priority to field hypersonic weapons by the mid-2020s.
Sidewinder-Byte has a ruggedised modular/open architecture design compliant with MOSA standards and an unlimited deployment capability.
Nammo looks set to experiment with ramjet technology at higher altitude, made possible by new testing facilities.