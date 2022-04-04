Greece signs on the dotted line for MBDA weapons

Lockheed Martin to produce more ballistic missile defence interceptors for US and Saudis
The latest THAAD contract modification will see Lockheed Martin produce more interceptors and one-shot devices for the DoD and Saudi Arabia.
Under two contracts announced 30 March, missile-maker MBDA will supply the Aster 30 Block 1 anti-air and MM40 Exocet Block 3C anti-ship missiles to equip Athens future Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention Hellenic Navy (FDI HN) frigates.
The selection of the Aster 30 Block 1 is notable. It will give the future Greek ships a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability and differentiates them from the French Navy’s FDI frigates that will enter service with the Aster 15/30 missile.
The Aster-30 Block 1 missile utilises a Ku-band seeker allowing for the ‘neutralisation’ of ballistic threats at ranges up to 600km.
Revolutionary HF high-power transmitters with 5 kW/10 kW output power, liquid cooled and HF wideband capability from Rohde & Schwarz meet all BLOS requirements.
France has been less vocal than other European countries in providing military aid to embattled Ukraine, although it has reacted swiftly to deploy ground, air and sea assets to protect NATO allies.
The latest divestment of a RUAG defence business aligns with the Swiss group’s strategy of focusing on the space domain and also dovetails with Australian aims to improve sovereign industrial capabilities.
Two four-year agreements between NATO and Leidos cover the implementation of a testbed to validate new ballistic missile defence capabilities and support current NATO capabilities.
India has an active missile programme, working both with the Israelis and developing ballistic missiles indigenously.