Greece signs on the dotted line for MBDA weapons

4th April 2022 - 09:10 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

MBDA's Aster 30 missile. (Photo: MBDA)

Following the signing of contracts to purchase French-built frigates and fighter jets, Greece has signed agreements with MBDA for the supply of naval and aerial weaponry.

Under two contracts announced 30 March, missile-maker MBDA will supply the Aster 30 Block 1 anti-air and MM40 Exocet Block 3C anti-ship missiles to equip Athens future Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention Hellenic Navy (FDI HN) frigates.

The selection of the Aster 30 Block 1 is notable. It will give the future Greek ships a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability and differentiates them from the French Navy’s FDI frigates that will enter service with the Aster 15/30 missile.

The Aster-30 Block 1 missile utilises a Ku-band seeker allowing for the ‘neutralisation’ of ballistic threats at ranges up to 600km.

