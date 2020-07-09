Germany encourages EU members to maintain defence contracts

Germany is urging its fellow EU member states to adhere to defence contracts signed before the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, as the 27-member bloc looks at ways of supporting the European aerospace and defence sector.

Speaking on 8 July, German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (pictured) explained that spending on defence equipment and materiel is one means of helping economies to overcome a likely recession.

‘It is important that the contracts we have planned not to be cancelled. It is important to stay committed here. Otherwise, we would exacerbate the economic crisis,’ Kramp-Karrenbauer noted at the EU Defense