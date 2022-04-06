GBSD rebrand sees launch of Sentinel

The USAF has officially renamed the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent as the LGM-35A Sentinel.

As the land element of the US nuclear triad, Sentinel will include a ‘fully integrated launch, flight and infrastructure system with modern command and control features’, the USAF noted in a 5 April statement.

Sentinel is designed to operate into the 2070s as a replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile.

The new system will incorporate low-risk and ‘technically mature components’ in a modular architecture ‘that can easily incorporate emerging technology to adapt in rapidly evolving threat environments’, the USAF claimed, adding that Sentinel will be easier and cheaper to maintain than Minuteman.