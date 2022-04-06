GBSD rebrand sees launch of Sentinel

India scraps numerous approved overseas defence buys
India wants to reduce reliance on overseas-sourced equipment. It is a noble quest, but there are questions over its viability.
The USAF has officially renamed the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent as the LGM-35A Sentinel.
As the land element of the US nuclear triad, Sentinel will include a ‘fully integrated launch, flight and infrastructure system with modern command and control features’, the USAF noted in a 5 April statement.
Sentinel is designed to operate into the 2070s as a replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile.
The new system will incorporate low-risk and ‘technically mature components’ in a modular architecture ‘that can easily incorporate emerging technology to adapt in rapidly evolving threat environments’, the USAF claimed, adding that Sentinel will be easier and cheaper to maintain than Minuteman.
Undaunted by previous problems in attempting to acquire F-16s and IFVs, Bulgaria has unveiled an ambitious new set of procurement priorities.
The latest THAAD contract modification will see Lockheed Martin produce more interceptors and one-shot devices for the DoD and Saudi Arabia.
Following the signing of contracts to purchase French-built frigates and fighter jets, Greece has signed agreements with MBDA for the supply of naval and aerial weaponry.
France has been less vocal than other European countries in providing military aid to embattled Ukraine, although it has reacted swiftly to deploy ground, air and sea assets to protect NATO allies.