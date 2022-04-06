To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GBSD rebrand sees launch of Sentinel

6th April 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Illustration of an LGM-35A Sentinel launch silo. (Image: USAF)

The LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM as a new land element of the US nuclear triad.

The USAF has officially renamed the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent as the LGM-35A Sentinel.

As the land element of the US nuclear triad, Sentinel will include a ‘fully integrated launch, flight and infrastructure system with modern command and control features’, the USAF noted in a 5 April statement.

Sentinel is designed to operate into the 2070s as a replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile. 

The new system will incorporate low-risk and ‘technically mature components’ in a modular architecture ‘that can easily incorporate emerging technology to adapt in rapidly evolving threat environments’, the USAF claimed, adding that Sentinel will be easier and cheaper to maintain than Minuteman. 

