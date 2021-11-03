To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Watchdog suggests changes to DoD acquisition process

3rd November 2021 - 11:11 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Recent analysis from the GAO covered the procurement of the MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo. (Photo: Raytheon)

The US Government Accountability Office has released a report criticising US defence procurement as ‘inefficient, cumbersome, and bureaucratic’.

In a report released in late October, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended changes to DoD acquisition programmes for weapon systems. 

Among its criticisms, the GAO took aim at ‘inefficient, cumbersome and bureaucratic' procurement processes.

The report from the congressional watchdog analysed the purchase of ammunition, aircraft, ships and satellites, and it also looked into the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS), which validates gaps in joint warfighting capabilities and requirements that resolve those gaps.

The GAO report stated that ‘efficient and effective execution' of JCIDS 'is critical to meeting the cost, schedule and performance goals of weapon system acquisition programmes’.

However, since 2007 …

