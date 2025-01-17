To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Incoming Irish government backs plans for larger defence force

17th January 2025 - 10:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Ireland operates two C295 MPAs but additional assets are planned for the Irish Air Corps in the medium term. (Photo: Irish DoD)

It has been more than six weeks since the Irish general election. After long negotiations, a coalition of two of the three largest parties and independents has resulted in a Programme for Government (PfG) which will form the basis of a government almost guaranteed to be formed on 22 January.

Ireland’s likely new government has planned to substantially increased the country’s defence capability, which would see spending massively increase, and fighter aircraft and attack helicopters purchased.

The outline of defence activity was noted in the PfG of a coalition expected to take over government at a sitting of parliament on 22 January. Under the PfG the government would move “move as quickly as possible to Level of Ambition (LoA) 3 with commensurate investment as appropriate”.

LoA 3 was one option offered in a Commission on the Defence Forces report released in 2022 but “move as quickly as possible” is a stronger statement of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us