Incoming Irish government backs plans for larger defence force

Ireland’s likely new government has planned to substantially increased the country’s defence capability, which would see spending massively increase, and fighter aircraft and attack helicopters purchased.

The outline of defence activity was noted in the PfG of a coalition expected to take over government at a sitting of parliament on 22 January. Under the PfG the government would move “move as quickly as possible to Level of Ambition (LoA) 3 with commensurate investment as appropriate”.

LoA 3 was one option offered in a Commission on the Defence Forces report released in 2022 but “move as quickly as possible” is a stronger statement of