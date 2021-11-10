French defence chief lays out strategic vision

French Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Thierry Burkhard has set out his strategic vision for the country's armed forces seeking to 'win before the war'

In a foreword to the document published 4 November, Burkhard wrote: 'At the core of the national defence and security system for our citizens, our territory and our institutions, the armed forces contribute to France's strategy as a balancing power.

'I want them to be permanently ready to face a major conflict, acting in all environments and fields of confrontation to "win the war before the war" from the stage of competition, a normal …