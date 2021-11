The French Army is adopting an military version of the HT270 tracked articulated vehicle for deployment in French Guiana, as it seeks to improve the mobility of Foreign Legion forces protecting the Kourou space launch facility.

To date, 50 of the new 7t vehicles have been ordered at an undisclosed cost to ultimately equip the 3rd Regiment of the Foreign Legion (3e REI) and units in the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade (27e BIM).

These units operated the Bv206 amphibious tracked all-terrain vehicle since the 1990s, while the French Army also decided to acquire the Bv210 in 2011 for elements of …