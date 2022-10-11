France favours air force in 2023 defence budget

France intends to raise annual defence spending in 2023 by €3 billion ($2.91 billion) to €43.9 billion.

This increase aligns with the 2019-2025 Military Programming Law (LPM) but before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February, many parliamentarians believed it would be difficult to implement.

At €8.5 billion, major equipment procurement programmes account for a big slice of planned 2023 spending but they still lag behind salaries (€12.9 billion).

The French nuclear deterrent accounts for €5.6 billion.

The big winner among the services in 2023 will be the French Air and Space Force, which will receive 13