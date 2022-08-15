Accelerated introduction of new military procurement law reflects changed priorities in France

In an announcement that surprised some observers, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on 13 July that a new Military Programming Law (LPM) would come into effect by the end of 2022 — two years ahead of schedule.

Macron did drop a heavy hint on 13 June 2022 that reform was on the way. Speaking on the opening day of the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris, he called for France to transition into a 'war economy' following a re-evaluation of the current LPM.

The existing LPM covers the period 2019-2025 and includes total investment in the armed forces of €295 billion ($300 billion), with