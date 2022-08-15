To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Accelerated introduction of new military procurement law reflects changed priorities in France

15th August 2022 - 11:27 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

MM40 Block 3 Exocet launcher aboard the French Navy FREMM frigate Auvergne, pictured in July 2022. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

The French government is bringing a new Military Programming Law into force two years ahead of schedule.

In an announcement that surprised some observers, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on 13 July that a new Military Programming Law (LPM) would come into effect by the end of 2022 — two years ahead of schedule.

Macron did drop a heavy hint on 13 June 2022 that reform was on the way. Speaking on the opening day of the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris, he called for France to transition into a 'war economy' following a re-evaluation of the current LPM.

The existing LPM covers the period 2019-2025 and includes total investment in the armed forces of €295 billion ($300 billion), with

