Five Power Defence Arrangements stays firm to original principles

18th October 2021 - 21:42 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

A fly-past and naval review for the 50th anniversary celebration of the FPDA was held in Singapore. (Chen Chuanren)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the long-running FPDA, but is it still relevant?

Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen signalled there is unlikely to be any seismic changes to the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), despite military chest-beating in the greater Asia-Pacific region.

He described the greatest threat to the region as not being any single country, but ‘misunderstanding and miscalculations’. 

‘The FPDA acts as a stabiliser for the region. It acts as a paradigm of an inclusive military grouping that works together for the peace, or regional stability, of the region,’ he told media.

He later explained to Shephard that no impending threats are coming from other countries, and the posture of …

