FONDEF proves its worth as Argentina updates land and naval inventories

8th April 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Argentina has obtained DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise UAVs. (Photo: Argentine MoD)

The Argentine Army recently received new vehicles, weapons and UAVs while the fourth OPV for the Argentine Navy is due to be commissioned in mid-April.

The Argentine Army is modernising its inventory with the recent arrival of new vehicles, weapons and UAVs, while the Argentine Navy is on track to receive its fourth and final new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) on 13 April.

On 22 March, the Argentine Army received a fleet of 88 vehicles, including 17 Volkswagen Robust 6t trucks, ten Volkswagen Constellation 19.420 trucks and one Volkswagen water truck.

The army also received ten Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 transport trucks; this is probably related to an October 2021 acquisition.

Andrei Serbin Pont, an international affairs analyst and director of the Argentina-based think tank CRIES,

