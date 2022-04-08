FONDEF proves its worth as Argentina updates land and naval inventories

Small skirmishes pose perfect opportunity for Switchblade success in Ukraine
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The Argentine Army is modernising its inventory with the recent arrival of new vehicles, weapons and UAVs, while the Argentine Navy is on track to receive its fourth and final new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) on 13 April.
On 22 March, the Argentine Army received a fleet of 88 vehicles, including 17 Volkswagen Robust 6t trucks, ten Volkswagen Constellation 19.420 trucks and one Volkswagen water truck.
The army also received ten Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 transport trucks; this is probably related to an October 2021 acquisition.
Andrei Serbin Pont, an international affairs analyst and director of the Argentina-based think tank CRIES,
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
A hypersonic projectile reached a distance of 109nmi in recent test firings in the US, as research continues for defensive and offensive applications.
Australia is pushing ahead with plans to give it the eventual capability of manufacturing advanced missiles on home shores.
The LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM as a new land element of the US nuclear triad.
India wants to reduce reliance on overseas-sourced equipment. It is a noble quest, but there are questions over its viability.
Undaunted by previous problems in attempting to acquire F-16s and IFVs, Bulgaria has unveiled an ambitious new set of procurement priorities.