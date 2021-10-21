Argentina acquires transport trucks

The Argentinian MoD announced last month that 54 Mercedes-Benz Atego 4x4 1726 trucks have been acquired for the army.

The price tag for the vehicles, capable of transporting up to 15t of cargo or 17 troops, is around $10 million from the FONDEF national defence fund, according to the MoD.

Argentina-based company Besten Handler was selected to provide the Atego 4x4s ahead of four other bidders for the contract.

The MoD did not disclose which army units will receive the vehicles and nor did it mention a delivery timetable.

Defence Minister Jorge Taiana explained in a 24 September statement that …