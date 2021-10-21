To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina acquires transport trucks

21st October 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Mercedes-Benz Atego 4x4 truck. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Argentinian Army augments its logistics vehicle fleet.

The Argentinian MoD announced last month that 54 Mercedes-Benz Atego 4x4 1726 trucks have been acquired for the army.

The price tag for the vehicles, capable of transporting up to 15t of cargo or 17 troops, is around $10 million from the FONDEF national defence fund, according to the MoD.

Argentina-based company Besten Handler was selected to provide the Atego 4x4s ahead of four other  bidders for the contract.

The MoD did not disclose which army units will receive the vehicles and nor did it mention a delivery timetable.

Defence Minister Jorge Taiana explained in a 24 September statement that …

