Argentina acquires transport trucks

The future of the OMFV (Opinion)
With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.
The Argentinian MoD announced last month that 54 Mercedes-Benz Atego 4x4 1726 trucks have been acquired for the army.
The price tag for the vehicles, capable of transporting up to 15t of cargo or 17 troops, is around $10 million from the FONDEF national defence fund, according to the MoD.
Argentina-based company Besten Handler was selected to provide the Atego 4x4s ahead of four other bidders for the contract.
The MoD did not disclose which army units will receive the vehicles and nor did it mention a delivery timetable.
Defence Minister Jorge Taiana explained in a 24 September statement that …
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.
More ground-based fire support capabilities are needed to meet the requirements of the future battlespace. NATO is looking for specialist vehicles that will be an information hub for ordering fire support.
China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.