Paris Air Show: Warsaw's F-35 buy might hinder other modernisation efforts

The Polish MoD has confirmed its intention of procuring 32 F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jets, by sending an official Letter of Request to the US DoD. However, the decision to procure US fighters might affect the MoD’s other modernisation efforts due to budget limitations.

The future F-35A will replace the Polish Air Force’s legacy MiG-29 fighter and Su-22 fighter/bomber aircraft, which are no longer fit to operate on the modern battlefield.

‘I treat this assignment as a priority. I care about replacing the Soviet-era equipment in the Polish Air Force with a more modern one,’ said Mariusz Blaszczak,