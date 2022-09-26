External crises may prompt revision of Integrated Review, Command Paper (Opinion)

Published in March 2021, the Integrated Review (IR) sets out the UK’s defence and security strategy for the future. It was closely followed by the Defence Command Paper (DCP) and the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy. Collectively, they described a shift from “mass” to smaller, lighter forces forward deployed around the globe, equipped with digitised, high-tech weaponry and able to counter the range of threats in a multi-polar and complex world.

Since the IR was published, there have been two hugely significant security events: the fall of the Afghan Government to the Taliban, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These have caused commentators, including the House of Commons Defence Committee to challenge some of the conclusions of the IR. This short article will attempt to analyse these issues, concentrating on the threat posed by Russia rather than Afghanistan.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February came as a shock to many, despite the UK and US intelligence communities having been increasingly convinced in the preceding months that a full-scale invasion was indeed Putin’s chosen course of action.

Russia was clearly identified in the IR as the closest threat to the UK’s security both in terms of time (as an immediate threat) and geography, and a shift back to state-on-state competition and conflict was predicted. The outcome of the Defence Command Paper was an acceptance of risk in the short-to-medium term to free up investment for the future.

That risk equated to several capability cuts – for example, British Army manpower down to 72,500, the Warrior AFV upgrade terminated, the C-130 retired early, and mine countermeasure vessels retired.

So is the IR largely correct for the UK’s Armed Forces and its outcome should therefore generally be maintained, or, with the benefit of hindsight, and given the current geopolitical challenges, are its conclusions flawed and is a new review therefore urgently needed?

As hinted at above, the IR’s identification of the geopolitical environment still looks largely correct – more instability, a return to state-on-state competition, and Russia as the most significant short-term threat with China the long-term competitor.

And so, the subsequent question is does the “so what” stand the test of time? Ben Wallace, as Defence Secretary, has been clear that some aspects of the IR/DCP will need to be re-examined – the changing risk caused by Russian aggression means that the calculus on some of the “sunset” capabilities might be wrong.

The RAF is retiring its fleet of C-130 Hercules airlifters (one is pictured here during an exercise in Jordan). (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

We can expect an IR “New Chapter”, which will seek to re-establish some of the cuts to capability, but the general direction of travel from a (relatively) land heavy European-based force structure to a globally postured air and maritime force will remain largely the same.

Russia's aggression should not change this — there are other NATO allies (Germany and/or Poland for example) which are much better able (and placed) to offer a conventional land deterrent to Russia, while the UK concentrates on its more traditional diplomacy based global security and freedom of trade roles. As the First Sea Lord recently highlighted, we must not let Russia take our eye off the much more significant and long-term challenge posed by China.

Russia’s poor tactics in the Ukraine war have surprised many, with only basic cyber warfare, little manoeuvre and a heavy reliance upon dumb weapons. Advocates of big land forces may well use this to justify mass with more soldiers, tanks, and heavy artillery instead of AI, robotics and cyber, but this would be shaping our forces to fight the last war and not the next one.

We have witnessed at first hand the vulnerability of armoured forces (albeit poorly trained, poorly motivated and appallingly led ones) to loitering munitions and uncrewed airborne attack systems. Transforming the defence procurement system to be able to procure these sorts of innovative systems rapidly, in the necessary quantities, and with sufficiently robust supply chains to replace battlefield losses, must be a priority.

Weapon stockpiles are also an area of deep concern. The UK, perhaps seduced by the low usage levels of munitions during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past 20 years, has taken far too much risk, and needs to invest now very heavily (in the right munitions) to be able to make a meaningful contribution to any future high-intensity warfighting coalition.

Despite the near-term challenges presented by Russia, the longer-term competition posed by China should reinforce the need to continue to transform the UK Armed Forces into a digitised, connected, integrated whole force.

At DSEI 2021, the UK MoD chose multi-domain integration as the central unifying theme of the exhibition. Following directly from this, under the headline “Achieving an Integrated Force”, DSEI 2023 will provide a central platform for the UK and its allies to advance a collective ambition for modern, digitally linked forces. Cyber strategy, technology innovation, agile acquisition and delivery, training, and sustainability are vital to this, and as such will form independent DSEI sub-themes.

Integration at a national level is no longer sufficient to sustain a global reach and create truly disruptive capabilities. To establish an effective deterrence against the the sorts of horror we’re witnessing in Ukraine, the UK must focus on developing Armed Forces that are forward-deployed, equipped with the latest technologies, capable of operating across the globe and the spectrum of conflict, and integrated with allies to reinforce the rules-based system.