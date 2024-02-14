European concerns drive global defence spending amid Russian threat
Global defence spending reached a record US$2.2 trillion in 2023, propelled by heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other conflicts across the globe, an annual assessment by a defence think tank found.
“Many governments are responding by focusing more on their defence needs, driven, in part, by the realisation that countries such as Russia will embrace the use of force to get their way,” said Dr Bastian Giegerich, director-general and chief executive of the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), during the opening statement at the launch of Military Balance 2024, the organisation’s annual global assessment of military
