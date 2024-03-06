European Commission sets out first-ever European Defence Industrial strategy
The European Commission has proposed a European Defence Industrial Strategy, outlining a comprehensive vision aimed at attaining defence industrial preparedness within the EU over the long term. The outlined strategy represented proactive response to evolving security dynamics, with potentially far-reaching implications for both EU member states and their international partners, including NATO and Ukraine.
A defence system and equipment would need to be ready in appropriate quantities when needed, the Commission said, given the resurgence of high-intensity conflict on the continent.
Actions set out by the strategy included the encouragement of EU countries to invest “more, better, together and European”.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Boeing fined $51 million due to unauthorised exports
An administrative settlement between the US Department of State and the manufacturer resolved 199 violations of US regulations including unauthorised exports of technical data to China.
-
Aging infrastructure is endangering US military’s capacity to innovate
The US’s ability to prepare for future conflicts had been placed at risk with many Pentagon laboratories and testing centres being housed in poorly maintained and aging structures.
-
What the US expects from a third year of war in Ukraine
On the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the uncertainty regarding the future of the conflict has split opinions in Washington, placing military assistance to Kyiv and sanctions on Moscow in a nebulous zone.
-
Sweden commits US$684.7 million in equipment and funds to Ukraine
Sweden has announced another package of support for Ukraine, following hot on the heels of Canada’s additional support announced this week and last week’s support from the UK and the EU.
-
European NATO countries reach average defence spending requirement and renew Ukrainian support
NATO Defence Ministers met on 15 February to discuss how to further strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence followed by a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.
-
Global defence spending hits record highs amid threats from Russia and beyond
With the possibility of having to confront challenges without substantial US support looming, European nations have been compelled to reassess their defence strategies and prioritise investments to ensure collective security and resilience.