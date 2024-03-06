To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • European Commission sets out first-ever European Defence Industrial strategy

European Commission sets out first-ever European Defence Industrial strategy

6th March 2024 - 12:59 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The European Commission will aim to enhance the strength, responsiveness and innovation of the European defence industry. (Photo: European Defence Agency)

The strategy set out by the Commission will aim to bolster Europe’s defence industry, foster innovation and strengthen international alliances.

The European Commission has proposed a European Defence Industrial Strategy, outlining a comprehensive vision aimed at attaining defence industrial preparedness within the EU over the long term. The outlined strategy represented proactive response to evolving security dynamics, with potentially far-reaching implications for both EU member states and their international partners, including NATO and Ukraine.

A defence system and equipment would need to be ready in appropriate quantities when needed, the Commission said, given the resurgence of high-intensity conflict on the continent.

Actions set out by the strategy included the encouragement of EU countries to invest “more, better, together and European”.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us