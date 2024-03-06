European Commission sets out first-ever European Defence Industrial strategy

The European Commission has proposed a European Defence Industrial Strategy, outlining a comprehensive vision aimed at attaining defence industrial preparedness within the EU over the long term. The outlined strategy represented proactive response to evolving security dynamics, with potentially far-reaching implications for both EU member states and their international partners, including NATO and Ukraine.

A defence system and equipment would need to be ready in appropriate quantities when needed, the Commission said, given the resurgence of high-intensity conflict on the continent.

Actions set out by the strategy included the encouragement of EU countries to invest “more, better, together and European”.