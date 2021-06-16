EU plays catch-up on launchers

The European expendable launch system Ariane 6 is under development. (Photo: ArianeGroup)

Europe ceded the initiative on reusable launcher technology in 2014 and only now is it trying to claw back the lost ground.

While the US, China and India drive on with their military and commercial space programmes, EU member states continue to pursue a fragmented set of policies set at a national level.

Now, Brussels has announced plans to consolidate this cumbersome and disjointed industry lest it falls too far behind the global competition.

Decades of siloed planning on space has stymied Europe’s technological potential. Speaking at the European Space Conference in January 2021, Thierry Breton, the EU Internal Market Commissioner, warned ‘that considering the global market and the offensive positioning of our competitors, it is not the time for complacency’.

He added that key innovations, such as reusable rocket launchers, ‘are currently being redefined outside of Europe [...] we cannot afford to be divided on these strategic questions. We need to be able to go beyond the national interests’.

In recent years Ariane —the largest rocket manufacturer in Europe —has found itself technologically outflanked by the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin.

'In 2014, there was a fork in the road, and we didn’t take the right path' — Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Finance

ArianeGroup (a JV between Airbus and Safran) created a concept for a partly reusable launcher called Adeline, but this proved costly and was shelved in 2014. Since then, SpaceX took the initiative by developing reusable rockets that revolutionised the commercial satellite market by halving launch costs.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire lamented that the European Space Agency (ESA) missed a trick by giving up on a reusable launcher. ‘In 2014, there was a fork in the road, and we didn’t take the right path,’ he explained at a conference in September 2020. ‘We should have made the choice of the reusable launcher. We should have had this audacity.’

Since the start of 2021, however, there are signs of a newfound ‘audacity’ in European space policy.

In February, Breton and European Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager presented a new ‘Action Plan’ designed to ‘strengthen Europe’s technological competitive edge and support the industrial base’.

The plan aims to ‘create synergies across the defence, space and civil worlds’, while also loosening Europe’s dependence on foreign infrastructure by fostering ‘technological sovereignty’.

Initial objectives include developing a common UAV programme, a SATCOM system to reduce internet blackspots and a new space traffic management framework to limit collisions between space debris and satellites.

Breton announced that the EU and ESA would tap into a €13.2 billion European defence allocation to provide the financial wherewithal to drive innovative projects.

Even so, the Galileo GPS constellation and the Copernicus Earth observation network are likely to cannibalise parts of the budget.

Breton suggested that member states could also use funds from the €750 million EU COVID-19 recovery package.

Yet this seems unlikely. Most governments are keen to use the money to prop up their creaking welfare systems that have been pummelled by pandemic — so space programmes are low on the agenda.