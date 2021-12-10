To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EU countries seek ways to foster defence innovation

10th December 2021 - 10:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Belgian Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder spoke about the need to adapt and cooperate. (Photo: EDA)

EDA member states intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in order to equip their armed forces with cutting edge systems and enable them to succeed on the battlefield of tomorrow.

European Defence Agency (EDA) member states have been seeking ways to foster the development of cutting-edge military systems and intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in the future.

Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of joining efforts to develop emerging and breakthrough solutions in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ meeting, held on 7 December in Brussels.

Speakers pointed out the various benefits of pooling efforts on a cross-border basis. Such an approach, they argued, would spread the financial risk associated with creating new systems, access faster results, avoid wasteful overlaps …

