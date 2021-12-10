EU countries seek ways to foster defence innovation

European Defence Agency (EDA) member states have been seeking ways to foster the development of cutting-edge military systems and intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in the future.

Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of joining efforts to develop emerging and breakthrough solutions in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ meeting, held on 7 December in Brussels.

Speakers pointed out the various benefits of pooling efforts on a cross-border basis. Such an approach, they argued, would spread the financial risk associated with creating new systems, access faster results, avoid wasteful overlaps …