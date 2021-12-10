EU countries seek ways to foster defence innovation

Israel and Morocco reap rewards from warmer relations
Morocco is set to procure an array of Israeli defence equipment under a recently signed MoU — what is Rabat hoping to achieve?
European Defence Agency (EDA) member states have been seeking ways to foster the development of cutting-edge military systems and intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in the future.
Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of joining efforts to develop emerging and breakthrough solutions in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ meeting, held on 7 December in Brussels.
Speakers pointed out the various benefits of pooling efforts on a cross-border basis. Such an approach, they argued, would spread the financial risk associated with creating new systems, access faster results, avoid wasteful overlaps …
EDA member countries are ramping up efforts to involve universities, academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and non-defence related companies in their programmes to develop innovative solutions.
Four countries have sent troops and/or police to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia after an outbreak of civil unrest.
DARPA persists in funding research into extending the power range and mission endurance of UAVs.
Babcock has been selected as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Australian Defence Force’s high-frequency communication systems.
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.