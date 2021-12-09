EDA members look beyond traditional research partners

Israel and Morocco reap rewards from warmer relations
Morocco is set to procure an array of Israeli defence equipment under a recently signed MoU — what is Rabat hoping to achieve?
The need to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries is pushing European Defence Agency (EDA) member states towards finding non-traditional partners to develop emerging and innovative solutions.
As a result, universities and academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and companies with a non-defence background could feature in future projects.
Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of working with unconventional suppliers in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ event, held on 7 December in Brussels.
Delegates heard how the involvement of non-traditional companies can accelerate the process of developing emerging solutions ahead of adversaries, enabling the deployment of disruptive systems and technologies on the …
Four countries have sent troops and/or police to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia after an outbreak of civil unrest.
DARPA persists in funding research into extending the power range and mission endurance of UAVs.
Babcock has been selected as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Australian Defence Force’s high-frequency communication systems.
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
The NATO’s Science & Technology Organization’s (STO) Collaboration Support Office (CSO) have been working as a collaborative forum. It involves 5,000 scientists and over 300 research activities per year aiming at accessing emerging and disruptive technologies.