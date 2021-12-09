EDA members look beyond traditional research partners

The need to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries is pushing European Defence Agency (EDA) member states towards finding non-traditional partners to develop emerging and innovative solutions.

As a result, universities and academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and companies with a non-defence background could feature in future projects.

Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of working with unconventional suppliers in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ event, held on 7 December in Brussels.

Delegates heard how the involvement of non-traditional companies can accelerate the process of developing emerging solutions ahead of adversaries, enabling the deployment of disruptive systems and technologies on the …