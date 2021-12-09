To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EDA members look beyond traditional research partners

9th December 2021 - 09:27 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Representatives of national governments and European institutions in the EDA Annual Conference. (Photo: EDA)

EDA member countries are ramping up efforts to involve universities, academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and non-defence related companies in their programmes to develop innovative solutions.

The need to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries is pushing European Defence Agency (EDA) member states towards finding non-traditional partners to develop emerging and innovative solutions. 

As a result, universities and academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and companies with a non-defence background could feature in future projects.

Representatives of national governments and European institutions discussed the relevance of working with unconventional suppliers in the ‘EDA Annual Conference 2021: Innovation in European Defence’ event, held on 7 December in Brussels.

Delegates heard how the involvement of non-traditional companies can accelerate the process of developing emerging solutions ahead of adversaries, enabling the deployment of disruptive systems and technologies on the …

