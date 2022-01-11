Elbit Systems UK sells off power and control business

Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer for the British Army. (Photo: Elbit Systems UK)

Elbit reorganises its UK business.

Elbit Systems UK has divested the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies to TT Electronics for about £9 million ($12 million) in cash.

Elbit stated on 10 January that the remaining parts of the Ferranti business, including training and simulation, avionics, display systems, aircrew survival systems, platform protection and computing, are planned to be integrated into Elbit Systems UK.

‘This reorganisation is part of our strategy to focus activities on certain areas in order to support the continuous expansion of our operations and collaborations in the UK,’ said Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK.

The company’s UK operations include the Selborne training programme for the RN, the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme for the British Army and the Joint Fires Synthetic Training initiative.

TT Electronics Power and Control specialises in ruggedised human-machine interfaces, power inverters and converters, energy storage solutions plus motor and generator control systems.