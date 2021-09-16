DSEI 2021: L3Harris gains USAF EOD robot contract

L3Harris displayed its T7 EOD robot at DSEI. (Photo: Ben Vogel)

USAF orders 170 new T7 robots from L3Harris for EOD operations.

L3Harris announced its first USAF robotics contract on 14 September during the DSEI exhibition in London, where it displayed its T7 and T4 EOD robots.

Beginning in 2022, the US company will deliver 170 units of the T7 for airbase protection and security.

Work on the $85 million IDIQ contract — which includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training — is scheduled to end in 2031.

The USAF contract follows the successful replacement of ageing EOD robots in the UK under Project STARTER.

L3Harris provided 122 T7 robots for that programme.