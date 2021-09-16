DSEI 2021: L3Harris gains USAF EOD robot contract

US hypersonic weapons trail those of competitors
China and Russia are leading the way in terms of fielding hypersonic missiles.
L3Harris announced its first USAF robotics contract on 14 September during the DSEI exhibition in London, where it displayed its T7 and T4 EOD robots.
Beginning in 2022, the US company will deliver 170 units of the T7 for airbase protection and security.
Work on the $85 million IDIQ contract — which includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training — is scheduled to end in 2031.
The USAF contract follows the successful replacement of ageing EOD robots in the UK under Project STARTER.
L3Harris provided 122 T7 robots for that programme.
With the defence industry behind wider society in the diversity of its workforce, efforts are underway to improve representation across the board.
At a special event at DSEI, the Women in Defence Charter looks at progress to date and how to meet the ambition of more than 30% of the UK defence workforce being women by 2030.
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.