L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot

T7’s highly intuitive interface redefines ease of use with immersive force feedback. (Photo: L3Harris)

L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.

L3Harris Technologies has completed the delivery of the final EOD T7 robot to the UK MoD, completing its contract to replace its ageing fleet of remote-controlled vehicles.

In August 2017, the initial order for 56 robots was placed under a £55.3 million contract by the UK MoD.

A £36 million option was later exercised in July 2019, which increased the order to a total of 122 robots. The last of these robots has now been delivered.

These robots have been delivered in support of the MoD’s Project STARTER, which replaced the fleet in use since 1995.

The British Army has deployed the T7 in the UK, Cyprus and Gibraltar.

The T7’s precision control and human-like dexterity, as described by the manufacturers, shorten task completion time and improve mission effectiveness.

It features a rugged automotive-grade track system to provide excellent mobility and manoeuvrability.

L3Harris’ intuitive motion control and haptic feedback make operating the T7 as natural as moving one’s hand.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, key missions for the platform are HAZMAT operations, EOD, ISR, and SWAT missions.