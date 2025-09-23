To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • DroneShield to double its US footprint to meet growing demand for counter-UxS capabilities

DroneShield to double its US footprint to meet growing demand for counter-UxS capabilities

23rd September 2025 - 09:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

DroneShield DroneSentry-X. (Photo: DroneShield)

DroneShield disclosed to Shephard its plans to increase its workforce and manufacturing capacities while strengthening partnerships with US suppliers.

The global supplier of counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solutions, DroneShield, plans to conduct a multimillion-dollar expansion of its production capacities in the US in the next two years. Its goal is to respond to the growing national government interest in counter-uncrewed systems (CUxS) capabilities.

The supplier strategy will include investing in facilities and manufacturing equipment, strengthening partnerships with other American vendors and hiring more professionals.

DroneShield CEO Matt McCrann told Shephard that the provider intends to double both the square footage of its US headquarters in Virginia and the size of its staff to support the demand it has been

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us