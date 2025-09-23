DroneShield to double its US footprint to meet growing demand for counter-UxS capabilities

The global supplier of counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solutions, DroneShield, plans to conduct a multimillion-dollar expansion of its production capacities in the US in the next two years. Its goal is to respond to the growing national government interest in counter-uncrewed systems (CUxS) capabilities.

The supplier strategy will include investing in facilities and manufacturing equipment, strengthening partnerships with other American vendors and hiring more professionals.

DroneShield CEO Matt McCrann told Shephard that the provider intends to double both the square footage of its US headquarters in Virginia and the size of its staff to support the demand it has been