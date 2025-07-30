DroneShield joins US Army’s Project FlyTrap as CUAS tests continues
Australian counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) technology firm, DroneShield, has joined the US Army’s Project FlyTrap – an initiative led by its V Corps.
The exercise brings together Germany, Poland, the UK and the US to work on CUAS capabilities and will run from June to August 2025, first in Germany and then with live fire tests in Poland in August.
The trials will test the ability of systems to track, detect and jam uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), which in turn will be used to help inform new tactics for the US Army in how to counter drones in the future.
