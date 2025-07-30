To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DroneShield joins US Army’s Project FlyTrap as CUAS tests continues

30th July 2025 - 13:09 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

DroneShield’s DroneGun Mk4 is operated by a British solider, right, during Project FlyTrap. (Photo: US Army)

The company’s participation in the exercise will not only test the CUAS solutions but help inform tactics for the US Army as it looks to expand and acquire more CUAS capabilities.

Australian counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) technology firm, DroneShield, has joined the US Army’s Project FlyTrap – an initiative led by its V Corps.

The exercise brings together Germany, Poland, the UK and the US to work on CUAS capabilities and will run from June to August 2025, first in Germany and then with live fire tests in Poland in August.

The trials will test the ability of systems to track, detect and jam uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), which in turn will be used to help inform new tactics for the US Army in how to counter drones in the future.

