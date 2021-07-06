Dozens of Drone Guards are Asia-bound

Drone Guard C-UAS system. (Photo: IAI)

Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 2 July that an unnamed country in South Asia has bought dozens of ELI-4030 Drone Guard C-UAS systems in a deal worth ‘tens of millions of [US] dollars’.

IAI did not disclose when the equipment will be delivered.

The Drone Guard, also designated as ELI-3040, detects low-signature, low-level and low-speed airborne targets and has adapted 3D X-Band radars with UAV detection and tracking algorithms, alongside EO sensors for visual identification of the target.

The system consists of ELM-series 3D radar, EO sensor and multi-channel jammer.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that IAI teamed up with Iron Drone in June 2020 to integrate interception capabilities into Drone Guard.

Several targets or swarms can be intercepted by multiple interception drones launched simultaneously.

C-UAS technology such as Drone Guard could also be included in a cooperation MoU between IAI and UAE defence group Edge, signed during IDEX in February 2021.