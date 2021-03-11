Digital Battlespace
Israeli-UAE partnership to develop C-UAS solution
Efforts in the United Arab Emirates to develop counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities continue to take shape, after defence conglomerate Edge announced a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
The two parties agreed to develop an advanced solution ‘tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA [Middle ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Slovak radar deal nears finalisation
Slovakia expects to sign deal for Israeli-made air defence radars in late March.
-
Poland orders more night vision devices
PCO to provide more than 1,150 items of night vision equipment to Polish Armed Forces in 2021-2022.
-
AeroVironment gains another FMS contract for Puma 3 AE
An undisclosed FMS customer is expected to receive Puma 3 AE in April 2021.
-
Elbit expands capabilities of mutli-sensor ISR payload
AMPS NG system includes a short-wave IR channel, operating alongside TV cameras and dual FLIR sensors.
-
USAF, USN and Australia to receive counter-MANPADS components
Northrop Grumman to supply threat warning sensors and laser transmitter assemblies.
-
Raytheon gains DCGS support work
Field support for Distributed Common Ground System will include transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure.