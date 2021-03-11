Digital Battlespace

Israeli-UAE partnership to develop C-UAS solution

11th March 2021 - 10:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A new MoU between Israel Aerospace Industries and Edge symbolises the close relationship between Israel and the UAE.

Efforts in the United Arab Emirates to develop counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities continue to take shape, after defence conglomerate Edge announced a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The two parties agreed to develop an advanced solution ‘tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA [Middle ...

