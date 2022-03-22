DoD selects Hughes' solution for 5G experimentation

The US DoD has awarded Hughes Network Systems a contract valued at $18 million to install its standalone 5G network at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.

The Hughes 5G network will utilise spectrum from DISH Wireless, which is capable of providing appropriate mmWave spectrum.

This work is part of an ongoing DoD 5G experimentation to establish seven Tranche 2 sites for 5G testing, following the five Tranche 1 sites established last year.

Joseph Evans, principal director for 5G within the office of the undersecretary for research and engineering at the DoD said the seven bases are Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Joint Base San Antonio, National Training Center, Fort Hood and at Tinker Air Force Base.

This award is part of the efforts led by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The deployment, which began in September 2021, prioritises security and leverages Zero Trust Architecture.