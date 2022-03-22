DoD selects Hughes' solution for 5G experimentation

JADC2 Implementation Plan marks step towards US multi-domain operations
The JADC2 Implementation Plan document is the final step before moving forward on delivering all-domain C2 capabilities to US warfighters.
The US DoD has awarded Hughes Network Systems a contract valued at $18 million to install its standalone 5G network at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.
The Hughes 5G network will utilise spectrum from DISH Wireless, which is capable of providing appropriate mmWave spectrum.
This work is part of an ongoing DoD 5G experimentation to establish seven Tranche 2 sites for 5G testing, following the five Tranche 1 sites established last year.
Joseph Evans, principal director for 5G within the office of the undersecretary for research and engineering at the DoD said the seven bases are Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Joint Base San Antonio, National Training Center, Fort Hood and at Tinker Air Force Base.
This award is part of the efforts led by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The deployment, which began in September 2021, prioritises security and leverages Zero Trust Architecture.
The JADC2 Implementation Plan document is the final step before moving forward on delivering all-domain C2 capabilities to US warfighters.
The US FY2022 federal budget was finally signed into law on 15 March, paving the way for almost $145 billion in military procurement funding.
Dr Richard Connelly, director of the Eastern Advisory Group and RUSI Associate Fellow, suggests that sanctions placed on Russia's defence industry and a ban on the transfer of critical components for equipment production, imposed following Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine, are less impactful than the US might expect.
China is propping up Russia, refusing to denounce its ally for the invasion of Ukraine. The war will also help shape Xi's plans to conquer Taiwan.
Berlin is planning to spend big on defence equipment following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Leonardo has released its five-year growth and development plan in order to position itself as a European leader in defence electronics.