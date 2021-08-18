USAF selects Hughes’ satellite communications solutions

A communications pod installed in a KC-46 Pegasus marks the progression of the development of ABMS. (Image: US Air Force)

Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.

Hughes Network Systems has been awarded one of several prime positions on an IDIQ contract to support the USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

The contract has a ceiling value of $950,000,000.

Hughes will offer flexible satellite communications solutions that leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development.

These solutions will enable ABMS, as part of the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control effort, to deliver information accessibility to the warfighter.

The contract is part of a broader security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across domains and enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.

The ABMS has been developed to replace the E-8 JSTARS ground surveillance capability and is expected to come into service by the mid-to-late 2020s.

Initial field tests of the ABMS began in December 2019 and were deemed a success, although further tests were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, in May 2021, the USAF announced that the programme had met key benchmarks and was being progressed to the next stage of its development.