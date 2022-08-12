Danes commit to more Ukraine military aid
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on 11 August that Denmark will provide an additional €110 million ($113.23 million) in military weapons, equipment and training for Ukraine to aid its resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.
Speaking at a 26-nation donor conference in the Danish capital Copenhagen, also attended by UK defence secretary Ben Wallace and the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksei Reznikov, Frederiksen said: ‘I hope that we here today can agree on even more contributions.’
The donor conference resulted in a commitment to provide a total of more than $1.55 billion in additional military support for Ukraine.
Significant military support already provided by Denmark for Ukraine includes 25 Heidrun mini-UAVs for ISR missions, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers, M113 APCs and M72 single-shot anti-armour rocket launchers.
