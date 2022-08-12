To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Danes commit to more Ukraine military aid

12th August 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿﻿ Danish M113 APCs pictured during an exercise in ﻿Germany. (Photo: US Army/PFC Shardesia Washington)

Denmark will chip in $113 million as part of a 26-nation commitment to provide an extra $1.55 billion in military support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on 11 August that Denmark will provide an additional €110 million ($113.23 million) in military weapons, equipment and training for Ukraine to aid its resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Speaking at a 26-nation donor conference in the Danish capital Copenhagen, also attended by UK defence secretary Ben Wallace and the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksei Reznikov, Frederiksen said: ‘I hope that we here today can agree on even more contributions.’

The donor conference resulted in a commitment to provide a total of more than $1.55 billion in additional military support for Ukraine.

Significant military support already provided by Denmark for Ukraine includes 25 Heidrun mini-UAVs for ISR missions, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers,  M113 APCs and M72 single-shot anti-armour rocket launchers.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us