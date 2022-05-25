To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Danish Harpoon missiles could ease Black Sea coast pressure on Ukraine

25th May 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A Harpoon ﻿Block 1C missile fired from the Independence-variant Littoral ﻿Combat Ship (LCS) USS Coronado. (Photo: USN)

The supply of the missiles could help Ukraine alleviate pressure on its Black Sea coast, which has effectively been under blockade by the Russian Navy since the beginning of the invasion.

Denmark is to supply Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and a launcher, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin revealed on 23 May.

Speaking at a press conference following a second meeting of the US-led Contact Group on Ukraine, Austin said: 'I'm especially grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a Harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast.'

Asked about the transfer, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov said: 'It is no secret that we donate weapons to Ukraine, and we also coordinate this with the United States and Ukraine. But I do not want to

