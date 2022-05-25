Danish Harpoon missiles could ease Black Sea coast pressure on Ukraine
Denmark is to supply Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and a launcher, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin revealed on 23 May.
Speaking at a press conference following a second meeting of the US-led Contact Group on Ukraine, Austin said: 'I'm especially grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a Harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast.'
Asked about the transfer, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov said: 'It is no secret that we donate weapons to Ukraine, and we also coordinate this with the United States and Ukraine. But I do not want to
