Defence Notes

China splurges on yet more missile silos

3rd August 2021 - 03:57 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

An overview of the new field of missile silos being built in eastern Xinjiang. (Federation of American Scientists)

Beijing likes to accuse the US of having a ‘Cold War mentality', but China’s current splurge of missile silo building is unprecedented since the Cold War.

On 9 July, Shephard reported that China was constructing a massive field of missile silos near Yumen in Gansu Province. Analysis of further satellite imagery has revealed that a second similarly sized missile silo facility is being built in eastern Xinjiang.

This desert site near the city of Hami, 380km northwest of the Yumen field, was discovered by Matt Korda, research associate for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), using commercially available satellite imagery from Planet.

With 120 missile silos under construction in the first site and an estimated 110 in the later site, this ...

