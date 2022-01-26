US service chiefs fear effects of funding impasse

West bolsters Ukrainian arsenal as Russian threat looms
Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.
After operating under a Continuing Resolution (CR) for more than three months, US service chiefs are unanimously concerned that major procurement and development programmes will suffer unless Congress approves a new spending plan for the current fiscal year.
Temporary funding prevents the DoD from starting new projects and programmes, so the current situation hinders progress on much-needed modernisation and innovation efforts as the US strives to confront Great Power Competition from China and Russia.
The DoD has operated under a CR since FY2022 began on 1 October 2021. The current CR was passed by Congress in December 2021 and will expire on 18 February.
Following reports of two individuals being referred for prosecution due to allegedly misusing public funds, linked to an order for 28 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, Leonardo has said it is not subject to a judicial investigation.
CarteNav and Smith Myers have turned mobile phones into rescue beacons through Artemis and AIMS-ISR software integration.
BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to design microelectronics, radiation-hardened for use in space.
The recent ten-day deployment of ‘peacekeeping’ troops to Kazakhstan reflects recent and ongoing efforts to enhance Russian airborne capabilities — should Ukraine be worried?
The latest Arrow-3 trial, conducted in central Israel, saw two interceptors fired to destroy an inbound target.