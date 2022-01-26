To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US service chiefs fear effects of funding impasse

26th January 2022 - 17:38 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansa City

The USN Columbia-class SSBN programme could be affected by continuing budget delays. (Photo: USN)

The US armed forces have been funded under a Continuing Resolution that will expire on 18 February —and service chiefs fear that a failure to approve a spending plan for the current fiscal year will adversely affect their ability to progress with modernisation efforts.

After operating under a Continuing Resolution (CR) for more than three months, US service chiefs are unanimously concerned that major procurement and development programmes will suffer unless Congress approves a new spending plan for the current fiscal year.

Temporary funding prevents the DoD from starting new projects and programmes, so the current situation hinders progress on much-needed modernisation and innovation efforts as the US strives to confront Great Power Competition from China and Russia.

The DoD has operated under a CR since FY2022 began on 1 October 2021. The current CR was passed by Congress in December 2021 and will expire on 18 February.

