Pentagon report highlights China’s ambition to ‘fight and win wars’

The Pentagon’s latest report on China’s military power is forthright in its clarion warnings about the rise of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On 3 November, the Pentagon issued the 21st edition of its China Military Power Report, which is submitted annually to Congress.

‘The PLA’s evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen China’s ability to “fight and win wars” against a “strong enemy” [a likely euphemism for the United States], coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along China’s periphery, and project power globally, concludes the report, which was published …