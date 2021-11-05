Pentagon report highlights China’s ambition to ‘fight and win wars’

UK BAe 146 replacement plan cuts command support transport fleet in half
The UK has released details of its RAF BAe 146 fleet replacement but will only acquire two aircraft instead of four.
The Pentagon’s latest report on China’s military power is forthright in its clarion warnings about the rise of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
On 3 November, the Pentagon issued the 21st edition of its China Military Power Report, which is submitted annually to Congress.
‘The PLA’s evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen China’s ability to “fight and win wars” against a “strong enemy” [a likely euphemism for the United States], coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along China’s periphery, and project power globally, concludes the report, which was published …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UK has released details of its RAF BAe 146 fleet replacement but will only acquire two aircraft instead of four.
Enhanced Kazakh SAM system will be transferred to air defence troops.
Northrop Grumman reports lower Q3 sales on various USAF programmes.
It seems that the UK has maintained its presence in the top 10 global defence exporters worldwide — but it remains to be seen whether this will continue after COVID-19 and post-Brexit.
The US Government Accountability Office has released a report criticising US defence procurement as ‘inefficient, cumbersome, and bureaucratic’.
Pre-tax profits and order backlog blossom for Patria in the first nine months of the year, as the Finnish group eyes domestic and European opportunities.